Severe weather closes COVID-19 vaccination site in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather has impacted vaccination efforts after strong winds left damage at a site in South Nashville.

A tent collapsed at the old KMart off Murfreesboro Pike, which has operated as a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic. The location will be closed Friday.

People who had appointments scheduled at that location Friday were advised to find an alternate plan to get their shot.

“The drive thru location and the MCC are open to walk ins. They have an option of waiting until Monday for the drive thru or if they would prefer they could go to the MCC today [Friday],” Metro Health Department Spokesman Brian Todd told News 2. “The other deciding factor is if they want the Johnson and Johnson, because then they would need to wait until Monday since the MCC is only offering the Pfizer.”

Friday is the last day for first dose shots at MCC as Metro health officials work to close that site by May 28. They will be offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the next few weeks.

“Music City was getting a thousand new doses a day a month ago. Over the last week or two they’ve been giving under 200 doses a day and it’s just just fallen off,” said MNPH Interim Director Dr. Gill Wright.

The health department is shifting vaccination efforts to more community-based clinics and vaccination events.

The old KMart drive thru site saw a record number of more than 260 doses given out on Wednesday, adding to the more than 500,000 doses that have been administered to Nashville residents.

The health department reported 42% of Nashville residents received their first dose of the vaccine vaccine while 33% are fully vaccinated. Leaders hope to continue that success at drive thru clinics.

“I think these are going to be reasonable alternatives. They’re more based in the community where people don’t have to come to a center location,” said Dr. Wright. “So hopefully it will get those people who have been reluctant because of convenience or other things to get their vaccines.”