Severe storms possible Wednesday

There is the threat for severe storms Wednesday as parts of Middle TN including Nashville is under a marginal risk. There is a greater risk for our northeast zones as they are under a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5.

The main threats with any storm will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Track the storms here.

There could be two rounds. The first one will start early in the morning and could impact the ride into work for some.

Then there could be a second round in the afternoon. Of course this is all dependent on how strong the first round is and how long it lasts.

Unfortunately, this is just the start of our wet weather pattern as we are expecting showers and storms every day during the CMA Fest. The rain gear will be needed if you are heading out to any of these events. To see the full forecast click here.