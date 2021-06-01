Severe storms possible Wednesday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Risk for severe storms ramps up Wednesday as a marginal risk (level 1/5) covers all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Storms develop early in West Tennessee between 7 and 9 a.m. and gradually push east.

As the storm moves east, the main threats will come from gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Instability will rise through the afternoon which means storms that develop could be on the stronger side. Main threats again include: heavy rain and gusty winds. Tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Storms gradually taper off overnight into Thursday. Rain will not end completely. Expect a few showers and a stray storm through Thursday, as well.

