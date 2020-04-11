Severe storms likely Sunday P.M.

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although showers and thunderstorms will push in overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning, the initial rounds are not expected to be severe with temperatures remaining on the cool side through midday Easter Sunday

Cool to the north, but warmer temps beginning to push into southern counties

Even some of the afternoon storms in north Middle TN may struggle to become severe with temperatures still on the cool side, BUT notice the 60s pushing into our southern counties where severe storms could begin.

Then during the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will continue to warm across all of the area, and the dynamics in the atmosphere will be very strong.

Temperatures warming for all of Middle TN with severe storms becoming likely

Late night severe storms even midnight and beyond possible in warm temperatures

Damaging wind gusts in some storms could run 70 mph or higher, several tornadoes could occur, as well as large hail.

PLEASE NOTE, THE TIMING OF THESE WAVES OF STORMS COULD VARY.

In addition, localized flooding is likely with 2-4″ of rain from several rounds of storms.

Remember, have a plan AND have more than one way to get your warnings.

