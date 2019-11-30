Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already put areas along I-65 and west under a marginal risk for severe storms. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

The storms could start earlier in the afternoon, but the main line comes in around dinner time. Any storm could have with it heavy rain and damaging winds. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

We could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain so flooding could become an issue. These storms move out early Sunday and then get ready for much colder temps. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.