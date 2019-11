HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Services reported several street lights from New Shackle Island to Rockland Road are out.

According to authorities, the lights are out due to a downed power line in front of the Taco Bell by New Shackle Road.

According to authorities, many stores and restaurants are without power due to the downed line.

NES is currently on the scene investigating how the power line fell.