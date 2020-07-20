Several Stewart County EMS employees test positive for COVID-19

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several Stewart County EMS employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Stewart County Emergency Management Agency.

The positive employees are in quarantine and will not return to work until they’ve recovered. The results came from a mass testing of all personnel on July 17.

EMS employees will now wear masks at the station and in the ambulance.

Officials said a professional service cleaned all three EMS buildings. They will continue to clean each ambulance after calls and monitor employee temperatures. Currently, all three EMS stations are operating.

The Tennessee Department of Health will conduct contract tracing to notify those who may have been in contact with a positive EMS employee.

