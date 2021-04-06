Several short-term rental properties burglarized, police search for group of suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to identify a group of young men who reportedly steal from short-term rental properties.

According to a press release from police, the group has been doing this for the last month. The boys reportedly burglarized rental properties in the Archer Street area.

Once the suspects were able to locate keys inside the properties.. vehicles were stolen. Police said they are also suspected of breaking into parked cars and trucks as well.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has more information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.