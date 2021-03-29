Several roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several roads in Rutherford County are closed due to flooding over the weekend.

Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency officials told News 2 first responders responded to about 32 water rescue calls but there were no reported injuries.

Officials said at one point, they had about 105 road closures and other roads impacted by water.

Currently, about 43 roads are closed. In addition, 17 roads are partially closed, nine are passable and 62 roads have reopened.

As of Thursday morning, the East Fork Stones River was around 5 feet and West Fork around 4 feet. Sunday night, the East Fork crested at 36.11 feet, up a whopping 31.31 feet.

The East Fork stream gage is now at 13.72 feet and the West Fork stream gage is now at 7.86 feet.

Follow News 2 for current weather conditions and interactive radar here.