Several officers nearly hit on side of the road in Middle TN in past week

MIDDLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – The job of a law enforcement officer can be extremely dangerous, even when they’re not dealing with shootings or assaults, they still find themselves in danger making traffic stops.

Over the past five days, several police officers in Middle Tennessee have been hit or nearly hit by cars while they were just doing their job.

Four police officers in Mt. Juliet escaped death on I-40 Sunday morning after responding to a three-car collision involving an impaired driver.

During their investigation, a distracted driver did not see their police vehicles and rammed into the back of one of the SUVs. Police say the SUV came within feet of hitting them, and one person sitting in the back of it was injured.

Chief James Hambrick put out a statement saying: “There are many distractions to a driver, but eyes must have a focus on the road ahead.”

This comes just after a Gallatin police officer was hurt during a traffic stop Friday.

Police say a car ran off Highway 109 and into the grass on the shoulder, hitting officer Daniel Green. He had surgery for his injuries on Saturday.

The driver of that car, 39-year-old Rueben Jones was also hurt in the crash and has charges pending.

And in Nashville Wednesday, police say 24-year-old Chesare Covington rammed two cars, including a police cruiser, almost hitting three officers. But it wasn’t the first time, he was arrested last year for ramming two cars, including a police cruiser, nearly hitting two officers.

The question now is… How can we avoid incidents like these and protect our officers as well as others working on the side of the road?

In 2006, Tennessee became the 30th state to enforce the “move over law”.

The law states that drivers have to move over into the next lane of traffic if they can, and if they can’t, drivers are required to slow down.

The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee is a fine of up to $500 dollars and possibly up to 30 days in jail.