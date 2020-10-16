Several members of Colts organization test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several members of the Indianapolis Colts organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Colts.

The team said they have been informed of the positive tests.

The team sent out a statement Friday morning saying that the practice facility will be closed and the team will begin working remotely as they follow NFL protocols.

The Colts said they are in the process of confirming those tests. The team is currently scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The Titans are set to play the Colts twice in November.