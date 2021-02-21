Several displaced following fire at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says crews battled a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

It happened on East Kingwood Drive around 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived fire and smoke was showing from Building B at the Kingwood Apartments.

Everyone inside that building was displaced and The Red Cross was called to the scene to get residents placed into other apartments.

No injuries are being reported at this time. The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and are conducting a routine investigation.