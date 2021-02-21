Several displaced after crews battle structure fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department officials say several people were displaced following a fire in East Nashville.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.

When crews arrived they saw flames coming from the residential structure. The occupants of the residence were out of the home at the time.

Crews contained the fire and The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist four adults and five children displaced.

The fire was contained to one unit in the six-plex but two units were affected by power outages. In addition, crews were able to rescue three pets from the building, all uninjured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.