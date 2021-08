PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders are on the scene of a structure fire in Giles County.

City fire officials told News 2 the property, the New Canaan Ranch, is a total loss. Crews from Marshall, Lawrence and Giles County responded to the scene as well. The call came in just before noon.

There are no injuries to report at this time and no cause has been released.