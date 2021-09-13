Several crews on scene of crash with injuries in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Wilson County.

Mt. Juliet police say the crash happened on South Mt. Juliet Road just south of Central Pike outside of city limits.

South Mt. Juliet Road will be closed for an extended amount of time. Wilson County EMA has requested fire equipment to help with extrication and their officers have been requested to help with a Life flight landing zone.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.