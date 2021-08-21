Several areas across Middle Tennessee face severe flooding issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several areas of Middle Tennessee are facing serious flooding issues Saturday morning.

Hickman County dispatch operators tell News 2 they have been constantly busy with calls. They are urging folks to stay off of the roads and stay at home. They say the interstate is also heavily flooded right now.

In Dickson, multiple areas of the city and county are flooded. Dickson Emergency Communications issued a warning to drivers regarding the high-waters and flooded roads. They say to use extreme caution when traveling. There are reports of standing water and debris in the roadways. The area of Highway 48 N and A G Myatt Rd/Roadway is currently impassable.

The City of Dickson Fire Department responded to eleven calls with multiple rescues involving patients and pets.

There is currently a flash flood warning in place for Dickson County until 3 p.m.

In Humphreys County, the Sheriff told News 2 it is a bad situation across the area. He says crews cannot get to numerous people and countless folks are currently trapped.

He told News 2 police and fire officials cannot get around because of the extremely high waters and urge people to stay home if they can. There is currently a plea for boats in the area, anyone with a boat is asked to help.

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative issued a statement on their Facebook page Saturday morning. They say some areas are unreachable due to flooding and to expect outages to be lengthy as they wait for water to recede. They are continuing to serve areas as quickly and as safely as they can right now.

News 2 will continue to track these conditions.