Seven vehicles stolen from rental business in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen from a rental car business.

Police say it happened Sunday at the Enterprise Rental on NW Broad Street.

Detectives say seven cars were stolen total. The suspects reportedly drove a black pickup to the business and stole keys to the vehicles from a secure key return box.

They returned and stole the vehicles, one at a time over a one-hour period.

The vehicles stolen include:

2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado

2020 black Toyota Camry

2020 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup

2020 red Ford F-150 XLT with third door on passenger’s side

2020 red Kia Soul

2020 gray Chrysler Voyager

Blue 2020 Nissan Altima.

Detectives say the Silverado was located. A customer left a wallet containing a debit card inside the Dodge Ram. The suspects used the cards at a business in Shelbyville. Anyone with more information can call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.