Sethi aims campaign words at Sen. McConnell, ‘big government politicians’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi says Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “needs to go.”

The comments came as the doctor called on a key conservative audience Friday afternoon as part of his Senate campaign.

“Number one, I am going to fight people like Mitch McConnell tooth and nail, because that guy–needs to go,” he told members of the First Tuesday group. “And the second thing is– look, I am tired of the establishment. I am tired of big government politicians who stand at this lectern and talk you about their conservative values and completely change.”

The Vanderbilt surgeon is vying for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race with former U. S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty.

“Give me a chance. Send this conservative outsider to Washington,” said Sethi as a finished his speech to the group.

Earlier in an interview with reporters, Sethi reiterated support for a block grant from the federal government for the state’s Medicaid program TennCare, but the doctor thinks any healthcare plan must deal with prevention first,

“Getting some of these folks on the front side of their diabetes management, getting their high blood pressure down, getting them to eat right, getting them to stop smoking–so I really believe that the best way to do that is on the local level,” said Sethi.

He added the best type of block grant might be three of them for east, middle and west Tennessee because the regions are so different.

Former ambassador Hagerty already has a tweet of support earlier this summer from President Trump.

Sethi, who has met with Mr. Trump on health care issues, said he completely supports the president.

Hagerty, who is also served as Tennessee Economic and Community Development commissioner under former Governor Bill Haslam, formally entered the race this month.