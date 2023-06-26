NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seven service dogs training by those incarcerated in Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) custody just graduated from the Retrieving Independence (RI) program, concluding 18-24 months inside TDOC facilities.

During that time, the dogs lived in TDOC facilities to receive their training, but they will now go to their forever homes in the community with their new owners.

For the last 11 years, TDOC has partnered with RI to offer the program inside the Turney Center Industrial Complex (TCIX) and the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. In that time, about 100 service dogs have graduated from the program and been placed with individuals with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, or at facilities within the community. The dogs, who come to the facility at 16 weeks old, receive specific training to meet the needs of the recipient they’ve been matched with. Inmates train the dogs for mobility assistance, diabetic alert, seizure alert, and mental/emotional needs such as PTSD and anxiety.

“The training you provided is going to affect not only the person they’re with, but also the family, friends, and the people they encounter,” RI CEO Lauren Dougall told those incarcerated at TCIX.

For the people who help train the dogs, the program teaches teamwork, responsibility and is a way for them to give back to society.

“It gives me a sense of responsibility and a sense of purpose,” said Tyler, who is incarcerated at TCIX. “Also, it helps to restore dignity—being able to make a contribution to somebody in need and do something important.”

There are currently 28 service dogs being trained by those incarcerated within TDOC, according to the department.