NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a man suspected of breaking into 10 vehicles parked at one venue.

Back in November, 10 cars were broken into at TopGolf, an entertainment lounge with driving ranges on Cowan Street, including at least one vehicle from which a firearm was stolen, according to Metro police.

Investigators identified Robert McWilliams, 21, as the suspect in the string of burglaries after another burglary investigation where the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Nissan Murano with the passenger side headlight was out.

According to registration records, police said McWilliams is the registered owner of a 2006 silver Nissan Murano.

Officers began to check MNPD surveillance cameras and spotted the SUV near 500 Main Street in East Nashville on multiple occasions.

McWilliams was arrested on Jan. 23 and admitted to breaking in to cars at TopGolf during an interview.

The police report said the surveillance video shows the silver Nissan Murano enter the lot and McWilliams breaking into a white Ford Explorer.

McWilliams allegedly had to make a forced entry to the vehicle and broke the rear passenger side window to steal two Amazon Fire Tablets, according to police.

McWilliams was booked into the Metro jail on Wednesday and was charged with felony burglary.

Metro police reported Central Precinct detectives are investigating more than 20 motor vehicle burglaries with the suspected vehicle being a silver Nissan Murano missing a headlight over the past two months.