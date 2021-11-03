2 arrested for string of robberies across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a string of violent robberies, Metro police said they have arrested a man and a woman they believe are the culprits. Three of the incidents happened Tuesday.

Metro police said David Miller Jr. and Sarah Buher were allegedly involved in seven separate hold-ups in the Hermitage and South Nashville area.

The suspects, both 31, were arrested early Wednesday morning.

Police said both are facing charges for a robbery that happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in a parking lot on Thompson Place. The victim told officers the two stole his car at gunpoint after he refused to give them a ride.

The second incident on Tuesday happened at a gas station parking lot on Vultee Blvd. Police said Miller and Buher are suspected of robbing two men before driving away in the first victim’s stolen car.

Before the two were arrested Tuesday night, investigators said they parked next to a car on Linbar Drive around 10 pm, got out, opened the victim’s door, hit him with a pistol, and stole his wallet.

Detectives spotted the stolen car overnight, the suspect’s attempted to get away from officers but crashed the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Miller faces an additional charge for his alleged involvement with an October 24th parking lot robbery.

Both are facing charges in connection with a September 17th hold-up of a man in a hotel parking lot.

Plus, Metro police believe they may be involved in at least two more robberies.