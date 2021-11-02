Serial porch pirate strikes in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police have called her a serial porch pirate — a woman accused in at least three brazen thefts around the same time.

Two of the thefts in Gallatin happened in the later part of the afternoon on October 28.

The crime began when home surveillance caught a white Toyota Highlander pulling into a driveway. A woman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and casually snatched a package off the porch that police say contained a $170 gun accessory.

According to investigators, one street over, around the same time, the same vehicle and woman were spotted stealing another box. Police say this package reportedly contained $200 worth of truck parts.

“That’s the thing about porch pirates. They have no idea what they are getting off that porch,” Lt. Lamar Ballard said. “That could be something that the family needed. It could be medication to something they have been waiting for and these people take that package from the porch and steal it.”

Gallatin Police showed News 2 a second video from a home in Bethpage in Sumner County — some 10 miles away.

According to investigators, a woman matching the description in the Gallatin thefts was seen getting into a white Toyota with stolen packages.

According to Gallatin Police, the thief stole three packages in Bethpage, only to return one of the boxes. Police say that box was opened and contained Halloween items that the thief presumably did not want.

“This is the worst type of thief,” Lt. Ballard said. “You are stealing something and have no idea what is in that package and you don’t know if they need it or not and you are taking it off their front porch.”

If you recognize the woman or the car in the surveillance footage, Gallatin Police urge you to contact them at (615) 452-1313.