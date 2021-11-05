Serial Kroger shoplifter arrested in Hermitage, police say

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody after she reportedly stole from a Hermitage Kroger more than a dozen times.

According to an arrest warrant, Tabitha White, 43, shoplifted from the same store located on Lebanon Pike over a five-month period. Police said the thefts occurred over the 18 separate incidents between July 2020 and December 2020, during which White grabbed the items, walked past the point of sale and left.

Officials said the items varied during each theft, at one point she reportedly took K-cups and laundry detergent, another time she would take hair care products and kitchen appliances.

In total, police say she stole $2,442.37 worth of items.