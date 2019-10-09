Serial burglary suspect sought in TV thefts in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to locate a man suspected of burglarizing multiple homes and businesses in North Nashville.

Twenty-nine-year-old Adrian Russell is wanted on aggravated burglary charges for break-ins in the Buchanan Street area.

In each case, Russell was identified on video surveillance entering the businesses and residences and taking televisions, according to Metro police.

Russell is known to frequent the Buchanan Street area. He has previous convictions for theft, assault, evading arrest and forgery.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or Metro investigators at 615-862-7901.

