Sergeant with Nashville International Airport police to be arrested following ‘neighborhood disturbance’

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hermitage man and employed sergeant with Nashville International Airport Police is set to be arrested after a neighborhood disturbance Monday night.

According to a release from Metro police, 48-year-old Anthony Thomas will be charged with felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism and attempted aggravated trespassing.

Police say an AR-15 style rifle and ballistic armor were found on the roof of his home next to a shattered window. There was no indication that the gun had been fired.

Around 10:35 p.m. Monday, a resident on Brookmeadow Lane told police that someone was breaking out the windows of her home. At least five large windows were shattered on two sides of the house. The resident was alone at the time and hid in a bedroom closet. She then armed herself with a pistol and accidently fired one shot. The bullet then went through the wall of her home and into a neighbor’s house in the opposite direction from Thomas. No one was hurt.

At 10:38 p.m., a resident on Remington Park Road reported that someone had broken out a window and damaged a glass storm door before trying to get into the home through the front door. The resident fired two shots as the door began to open. No one was hit.

Hermitage Precinct officers arrived to the scene quickly and were able to detain Thomas in the front yard. He was bleeding from his arms and face. Police say he was speaking erratically and may have been experiencing a mental crisis. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Following his discharge, Thomas will be arrested. No other information was immediately released.