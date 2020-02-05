1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Davidson Academy Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Moore County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools United Christian Academy Warren County TN Schools

Senator Mitt Romney will vote to convict Trump, breaking with fellow Republicans

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mitt Romney_487080

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment trial to break ranks and favor removing him from office.

Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, said he believe Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” when he pressured Ukraine’s leaders to investigate political foe Joe Biden.

Romney said as a “profoundly religious” person, he was bound by the oath senators took to administer impartial justice. “My faith is at the heart of who I am,” he said.

Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted by the GOP-run Senate, where a two-thirds majority, 67 votes, would be required to remove him. The final votes on the two articles of impeachment were scheduled for later Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar