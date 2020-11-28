Senator Marsha Blackburn releases statement as Sarah Fuller suits up for Vanderbilt football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement in support of SEC Champion Sarah Fuller as she traveled with the Vanderbilt football team for its game against Missouri.

Fuller will be available as a kicker. Fuller making the announcement on Twitter Friday:

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted in support of this decision on Saturday afternoon.

.@VanderbiltU’s Sarah Fuller has broken another barrier for women today. She’s an inspiration to young female athletes across the country. #PlayLikeAGirl #AnchorDown — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 28, 2020

Fuller is the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game.