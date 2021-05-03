Senator Hagerty battens down President Biden’s infrastructure bill during quarry visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Senator Bill Hagerty stopped in Middle Tennessee to speak with infrastructure stakeholders. This comes as President Joe Biden is taking his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package on the road.

Tennessee’s freshman senator met with about dozens of workers at the Vulcan Quarry in West Nashville. Hagerty is pushing President Joe Biden to focus on what Republicans are calling ‘traditional infrastructure.’

“We should only be putting projects in place that are going to have a real benefit and a payback for taxpayers; roads, highways, bridges, waterways, all of those are the types of projects that are conducive to that type of payback,” Hagerty said.

On those issues, Hagerty says Democrats and Republicans are able to agree. However, the former Ambassador to Japan dismissed the president’s American Families Plan.

“I think we’re going to be debating education programs and those sort of social programs, we should be doing that in a different bill, we shouldn’t be trying to stick it into an infrastructure bill that they’re going to try and pass through reconciliation,” Hagerty said.

The plan according to the White House in part includes optional two years of free daycare and two years of free community college. Further, a national comprehensive paid family and medical leave program and an extension of certain tax credits.

A plan President Biden says would be paid for by raising taxes on corporations and those making more than $400,000.

Senator Hagerty did not specifically outline how he would like to see the bill paid for, but he did say he was for more corporate tax cuts.