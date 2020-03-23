1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Senate struggles to agree on $2 trillion spending deal

News

Democrats blocked the Republican proposal

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) — For a second time, Democrats blocked a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus bill from moving forward. Democrats say the bill is a giveaway to big corporations.

Senators clashed as they failed to reach an agreement on the COVID-19 response bill.

“Well, we have a basic philosophical conflict,” said Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Democrats blocked the Republican proposal. Merkley calls it a “slush fund” for big corporations, like the airline industry.

“So, they’be invested $50 billion in profits during the good times, in buying their own stock and giving huge bonuses to their management,” said Merkley. “And then during the bad times, they want to say, ‘we”, let the public bail us out.'”

Republicans say bipartisan negotiations were going well until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived back in Washington and got involved. An angry Senator, John Thune of South Dakota, said the bill included many provisions Democrats wan, such as direct checks for Americans, increased unemployment insurance, and money for small businesses to pay employees.

“That right there is $900 billion going to workers,” said Thune.

He says there is $500 billion worth of money for big corporations but stresses that money will be given out as loans.

“And they all hire millions of employees in this country,” said Thune. “So, yes, we probably need to do something.”

However, Democrats want transparency for how the money is spent, and assurances that it won’t be used for things like executive bonuses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories