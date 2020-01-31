Sen. Lamar Alexander to vote ‘No’ for new witnesses, evidence in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) – Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander says he will vote “No” in a vote for new witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” said Alexander.

With Alexander’s announcement and Senator Susan Collins announcing she is voting yes, that means there are 50 votes against moving ahead in the impeachment trial.

The trial will likely end as early as Friday night.