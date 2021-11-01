Sen. Kelsey surrenders following indictment charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A state senator Kelsey recently indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance laws surrendered before a judge Monday morning.

Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey has agreed before a judge on Monday to temporarily suspend his chairmanship while the indictment is pursued.

On Oct. 25, a federal grand jury in Nashville handed down a five-count indictment against Senator Kelsey and a Nashville social club owner. Investigators say Kelsey and others hid $91,000 by moving it to a national political organization, which then urged voters to support Kelsey in his 2016 primary election.

Kelsey says the charges are politically motivated. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.