Semi truck overturns on I-24 W Exit 11 overpass, THP investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash with injuries on I-24.

According to a release from Clarksville police, it happened Monday on I-24 Westbound near the Exit 11 overpass.

A semi truck overturned the road is completely closed. Officers are attempting to detour traffic but it has caused major traffic issues. The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

THP is leading the investigation. No other information was immediately released.