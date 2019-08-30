Semi fire closes lanes of I-65 South in Millersville

1  of  2
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi fire closed lanes of Interstate 65 in Sumner County early Friday morning.  

The fire began in the southbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. near mile marker 102. 

Authorities said a semi crashed and overturned, taking out nearly 100 feet of guardrail before bursting into flames.

The fire was finally extinguished around 4:30 a.m.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 6 a.m.  One lane opened just before 5:30 a.m.

