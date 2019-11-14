Semi crash closes I-65 North in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A rollover crash involving a semi-truck closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Goodlettsville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the Long Hollow Pike exit around 3:15 a.m.

Fire crews on the scene told News 2 the truck was hauling between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of general freight. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Both of the trucks fuel tanks emptied following the crash, leaking up to 125 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway, shoulder and median.

There are large gouges in the roadway from where the truck lost control, skidded and overturned. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are expected to evaluate the roadway to determine if it needs to be patched.

Traffic is being diverted onto Vietnam Veterans Parkway.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.