LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A semi truck caught fire at a truck stop in Lebanon Sunday morning, according to staff at Uncle Pete’s truck stop.

Staff told News 2 the driver is lucky to be alive. His semi caught fire early Sunday. He was able to get out safely.

Several police vehicles responded.

Staff told News 2 the driver was able to remove his trailer safely from the semi.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.