Semi carrying coconut milk overturns in Hickman County

HICKMAN CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an accident that involved a semi-truck carrying coconut milk.

The truck overturned on Highway 230 near Piney Road Wednesday evening.

THP said when the wreck happened 78,000 gallons of coconut milk spilled out causing a mess to clean up.

One lane of the road has been blocked while crews remain on the scene.

There’s been no word yet if anyone was injured.