See Nashville through the eyes of Charlie, the mini goldendoodle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new pooch in town is turning heads and gaining traction on social media.

“Charlie the Mini Golden Doodle” and his owner, Cesar Virto are using Instagram to promote Nashville through the eyes of a dog.

Virto said he got Charlie two years ago because he wanted a companion. Now, the miniature doodle has fans all over the world.

“I take a lot of pictures of my dog, “ said Virto. “I created an Instagram account for him and at first, I started with just a couple followers. Then the next thing I knew, it started picking up real fast.”

Virto aims to feature different spots around Music City and said Charlie’s account has helped him find new areas to explore and showcase.

“Nashville is known to be very pet-friendly! Charlie’s goal is to show there are restaurants and bars that you can go to and take your dog, or coffee shops and people welcome them,” he said.

With hundreds of thousands of animal influencers on the platform, Virto explains his strategy to make Charlie stand out.

“I try to set Charlie apart by just him being a regular guy dog,” he said. “There are a lot of people who have dog accounts but you rarely see men who have dog accounts. I really wanted to show that it’s OK for men to show off their dog!”

Whether he’s hanging out in Germantown, the Gulch or over by the Parthenon, Virto said Charlie stands out wherever he goes.

“He loves to pose, he loves to meet people,” he said. “We both enjoy photography and we both enjoy Nashville and we want to show off Nashville the best way we can!”

“It warms my heart when he gets recognized out in public, it just warms my heart. People will stop me now sometimes out in public and say, ‘Hey, is that Charlie?!’ and ‘Hey, that’s Charlie!’ and they’ll take pictures with him and post them on Instagram.”

