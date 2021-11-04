See Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You can see one of the most remarkable works of art in history right here in Music City.

An exhibit featuring Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is coming to Nashville next week. The interactive exhibit features reproductions of famous Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes.

(Courtesy: CBF Productions and SEE Global Entertainment)

The paintings were carefully reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size, according to a release. Visitors can learn about Michelangelo’s life through the exhibit, which showcases the unmatched beauty of one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements.

“We’re so proud of this global exhibition and giving visitors a chance to engage with one of Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles based SEE Attractions, Inc., and producer of the exhibition. “The up-close and never-before-seen perspective of Michelangelo’s works of art is a truly remarkable experience, and we could not have done it without our partners at CBF Productions. We hope the people of Nashville will take the opportunity to explore this special exhibition during the holiday season and beyond.”

The exhibit will be on display at Opry Mills Mall from Nov. 12 through Dec. 16. Tickets may be purchased here.