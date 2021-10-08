Security guard assaulted with oxygen tank at South Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting a security guard officer with an oxygen tank at a hospital in South Nashville was arrested Thursday.

According to Metro police documents, Darren D. Craft, 47, was angry and combative with medical personnel in the emergency room at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center on April 11, 2021. A security guard responded after a witness said Craft was hitting an outlet with a portable oxygen tank, saying he was going to “blow the place up,” according to Metro police.

Metro police reported when the guard approached Craft, he swung the oxygen tank and hit the victim on the head. The guard had a large red bump on his head from the assault.

Craft has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.