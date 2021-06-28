Security guard arrested in road rage incident for allegedly pulling a gun on another motorist

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee security guard is in big trouble after allegedly pulling a gun on another motorist during a road rage incident.

Metro Police say it happened Sunday at the corner of Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue in Old Hickory. The suspect, Clifford Polly, lives less than a mile from where he was arrested.

According to a police affidavit, the 34-year-old licensed, armed security guard blocked the roadway with his 2016 black Dodge Charger. Police say the vehicle is equipped with wig wag lights in the front and rear. Police say the lights are red and white.

Police say the vehicle is personally owned by Polly who also tells police he works for local security agencies. They say Polly used the car to make a traffic stop. Though he will admit to Metro officers he is not a sworn law enforcement officer, he looks the part.

An affidavit describes Polly as dressed in a uniform “consistent with police officers.” It says he wore a duty belt and patches that show “private duty law enforcement.”

According to the affidavit, Polly tells police he makes a U-turn, initiates his vehicle’s lights, and then draws his Glock Semi-Automatic pistol equipped with a light.

The affidavit says the security guard pointed his weapon at the victim as he said, “I don’t want to shoot you and get back in your vehicle.”

An independent witness tells police she hears Polly talking through the vehicle’s P.A. system saying, “I will shoot you.”

According to the police affidavit, “The defendant had ample space to maneuver his vehicle out of the roadway, however, the defendant escalated the situation by brandishing his weapon.”

Polly was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond of $20,000 and was released from jail.

Tim Smith lives a block from where the alleged road rage incident took place. His family saw the scene Sunday.

“He has no right to pull that weapon,” Smith says, adding, “I’m really surprised the neighbors haven’t been more concerned. many of them know who he is. They say he’s a nice guy. He does security up at the dollar store in Lakewood.”

News 2 checked with the Department of Commerce and Insurance; Clifford Polly has an active license to be an armed security guard. He’s due in court July 16.

Metro Police say he has no priors. Sumner County reports he has a 2013 arrest for driving on a suspended license.