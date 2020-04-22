Sections of park in Cheatham County reopen amid COVID-19

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Town of Kingston Springs officials said that parts of a park there would be reopening.

Officials said that as of Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., portions of Burns Park reopened.

The park hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but areas that allow gatherings in close proximity, will remain closed and sectioned off. Trails and other open-areas are available for use.

Officials thanked the community for their patience working through ‘tough times’ and also encouraged people to practice social distancing.

