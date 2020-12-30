Secretary of State’s Office provides temporary drop-offs and same day business filings due to state building closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Secretary of State’s Division of Business Services will provide customers with the temporary options of dropping-off or same-day processing of their business filings on Wednesday, December 30.

Customers can use the curbside drop-off service at the Tennessee Tower, located at 312 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Filings will be processed once the office reopens and will be dated December 30, 2020.

A temporary filing office in Clarksville will be available for customers needing business filings processed on December 30. That office is located at 1753 Alpine Drive in Clarksville and will be open from noon to 3:30 p.m. for same-day filings.

“We know the end of the year can be stressful for businesses,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Our team is committed to serving our customers despite unforeseen state building closures.”

As a result of several state building closures in Davidson County due to technology outages, the Secretary of State’s downtown Nashville offices will remain closed Wednesday, December 30.

For more information, customers can contact the business services division at 615-741-2286 or email TNSOS.CORPINFO@tn.gov.