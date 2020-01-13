Live Now
Second tornado since October hits near East Tennessee community

Claiborne County tornado

(Graphic: WJHL)

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) —Severe storms spawned a tornado near in a northeast Tennessee community for the second time in less than three months.

The National Weather Service’s Morristown office said on Twitter that a preliminary survey determined an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 65 mph touched down Saturday near Tazewell.

The report said the tornado was about 20 yards wide. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Tazewell is about 46 miles northeast of Knoxville.

A tornado with 80 mph winds touched down in Tazewell on Oct. 31.

