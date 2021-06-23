Second suspect charged in violent Murfreesboro murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second man has been charged in a murder in Murfreesboro.

According to a release from police, 28-year-old Dimetrius Raymond Ford, is set to be served warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder once he’s transferred to Rutherford County.

Ford was arrested by federal agents in Detroit, Michigan in late March. He was taken to the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee on a parole violation in late April.

Ford is believed to be the driver of the first get-away vehicle the night of the murder of 26-year-old Carlos Vazquez, 26, on March 14. Ford was able to flee police and was on the run until his arrest.

Ford was recently moved to the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee where he is being held without bond.

No other information was immediately released.