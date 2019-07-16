Second suspect arrested in stabbing at North Nashville funeral home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing earlier this year during a service at a North Nashville funeral home has been arrested.

Talisha Rollins, 30, was booked Tuesday morning into the Metro jail on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Metro police responded on the afternoon of April 22 to an incident at Terrell Broady Funeral Home on Clarksville Pike.

According to investigators, a dispute began when Rollins and Angel Chatman were told they were not welcome at visitation services for Chatman’s ex-boyfriend.

During an argument that ensued, police said Chatman pulled out a knife and cut the deceased’s sister on her back.

The victim’s family told officers that Rollins pulled out a pistol and threatened the deceased’s mother and uncle. The women reportedly left the building and got into Chatman’s SUV.

When Chatman was backing out of a parking spot, police said she struck a pickup truck pulling into the funeral home parking lot driven by the deceased’s brother.

The man exited his pickup truck and police said Chatman put her car in reverse again and pinned him between the truck and her car. He sustained injuries to his legs.

He and his sister, who was stabbed, were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.

Chatman surrendered to police shortly after the incident but Metro police issued an alert for Rollins, asking for the public’s help to track her down.

Rollins was indicted in June on charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle.