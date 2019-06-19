Second suspect arrested in North Nashville double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man indicted earlier this year in connection with a fatal shooting in North Nashville was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges.

Stephon Tucker, 22, was booked into the Metro jail around 2 a.m. on charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A sealed indictment alleges Tucker was involved in the December 13, 2016 shooting death of 42-year-old Jermaine Ivory in the 1900 block of 14th Avenue North.

A 60-year-old man was also critically wounded in that shooting, police said.

Marcellus Eddings was already charged in the killing and is listed in court documents as a co-defendant of Tucker.

Court records show Eddings faced the same charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Both men were expected to appear in court Wednesday.