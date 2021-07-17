Second suspect arrested in armed robbery outside East Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second suspect in an armed robbery outside a bank in East Nashville has been identified and arrested by police.

According to an arrest warrant, 21-year-old Lamarim D. Holder was arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint outside of a bank.

It happened around 4 p.m. on May 11 at the Bank of America on Gallatin Pike near Stratford Avenue.

The victim told detectives two people approached him and pulled guns out. The victim said they then robbed him outside of the business. A police report states surveillance video from the bank showed the robbers’ faces.

During the investigation, police said they were able to identify one of them as 18-year-old, Eric Johns. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month and he was taken into custody Thursday night.

The second suspect, later identified as Holder, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail. Holder is being charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $170,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.