Second sexual assault on MTSU’s campus reported, suspected assaulter still at large

RUTHERFORD COUNTY,Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University officials have reported another sexual assault on campus following the pattern of a previous assault earlier this week.

According to reports, the second assault was reported on January 29th at 8:41 p.m., when the student stated that she had been grabbed on the buttocks by an unknown male while walking near the Champion Way Garage.

The student described the man as black, tall and thin, wearing a dark red jacket and dark pants. Similar to the previous assault, the man fled the area and is still at large.

University Police say that both incidents are related, and have increased patrols around campus as part of their ongoing investigation.



The previous assault occurred on campus at 8:55 p.m. on Monday, January 27th in the Davis Science Building parking lot.

The victim described the suspect as “tall, thin and wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants.” The race of the suspect was unknown.



The university offers safety escorts on campus 24 hours a day.

Students are asked to please contact University Police at (615-898-2424) if they have any information about these incidents.

