Second juvenile arrested in deadly Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have arrested a second juvenile, a 16-year-old male, in connection to a deadly shooting in August.

According to a release, the unidentified juvenile has been charged with the Aug. 20 homicide of 32-year-old Emmanuel Tyson in the area of 9th and Shearor Street. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds, including Tyson.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Detectives previously charged another 16-year-old juvenile with the homicide of Tyson.

Anyone with information or additional video footage should contact Detective Andrea Martin at 931-648-0656 ext. 5224. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tip line at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip.