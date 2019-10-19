Second honky tonks burglaries suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second arrest has been made in the case of hundreds of dollars’ worth of alcohol stolen from bars on lower Broadway. Jimmy Everson was booked into the Metro Jail on burglary-related charges.

Earlier this month, police say two men got out of a white Nissan Altima that was parked in an alleyway behind Layla’s.

The guys were caught on surveillance walking through the back patio and taking hundreds of dollars of beer.

Police say the suspects then made their way to Tootsies where they stole bottles of alcohol.

A woman driving the getaway car was also arrested.

Police say Erica Gamble was driving the white Altima, days later, she’s accused of ramming into a police vehicle.

Police are still searching for a third suspect.